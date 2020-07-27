Revenue authorities discuss single return filing

ISLAMABAD : Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has discussed with the provinces about a common portal for single return filing on Monday. According to a statement, a joint meeting was held between the representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue and all the provincial revenue authorities to discuss matters of mutual interest including common portal single return to facilitate taxpayers and move swiftly towards an environment conducive for doing business. The meeting was chaired by D. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operations) and his team. A presentation on Common Portal – Single Portal was made by Ahmed Kamal, Director I&I-IR, Lahore highlighting the current challenges and proposed way forward. The participants appreciated the initiative taken by FBR and proposed to send their views within 15 days and requested FBR to make such meetings a regular feature so that matters of mutual interest are discussed. The Member (IR-Operations) FBR, also appreciated the positive gestures of all the provincial authorities and urged that resolving issues at technical level will pave the way for resolution of common interest at provincial and federal political level.