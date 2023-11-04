The extension of a contentious legislation that provides the National Accountability Bureau increased authority to detain and arrest people even on the basis of mere suspicion is concerning because elections are only three months away.

By a majority vote in the Upper House, the “midnight ordinance,” so named due to the clandestine manner Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, then acting president, enacted it in July, has been extended.

Even though it was a sensible request that the ordinance be at least evaluated by a committee in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling on earlier revisions to the NAB statute, Mr. Sanjrani once again utilised his power to submit the motion immediately to a vote. However, based on comments made by the former law minister of the PML-N, it appears that the people who had proposed the resolution didn’t give a damn about the ruling of a three-judge panel led by former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial on the PDM-led government’s manipulation of the accountability mechanism. The Supreme Court (Practise and Procedure) Act is currently reviewing that ruling, and the proponents of the NAB modifications appear optimistic that it will be reversed.

Why now, and why this? Why was it deemed necessary to extend an ordinance that appears to have been established solely to provide the accountability bureau with a toolkit with which to harass and pressure politicians once more, given the Supreme Court’s indication that it is open to reexamining the NAB amendments case? It is worth noting that the ordinance in question amended the NAB law to grant it the authority to hold an accused person in custody even if the charges against them were still in the “inquiry” stage. Additionally, the ordinance extended the period of time that an accused person could be held in physical remand from 14 to 30 days.

In light of NAB’s purported involvement in political engineering, which all major political parties in the nation have accused it of doing at some point, it is imperative to question the rationale behind extending these powers just as an election date is ultimately set.

The PDM said that reorganising NAB’s authority would stop