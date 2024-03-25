The Indian government is still putting severe restrictions on political activity in Kashmir. Recent actions by New Delhi to impose restrictions on Yasin Malik’s faction of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and to impose bans on various political organizations in Kashmir are the most recent example of these tactics.

Four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and the Kashmir Peoples Freedom League have been banned, as per the Indian Home Ministry. In 2019, Mr. Malik’s JKLF faction was already outlawed.

The most recent action merely prolongs the ban. On the basis of a questionable terror charge, Mr. Malik was given a life sentence; however, prosecutors are attempting to have the veteran Kashmiri leader executed. The rationale behind the most recent crackdown on Kashmiri parties is well-known.

The JKLF is still “fomenting terror and secessionism,” the Indian Home Minister said in a tweet. Comparable accusations have been made against the other parties that are prohibited. The Foreign Office of Pakistan reports that India has banned 14 political parties from operating in Kashmir. Even prominent Kashmiri politicians, like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who are close to New Delhi, have been treated unfairly by Indian authorities, who frequently place them under house arrest.

These actions are likely to backfire if India’s goal is to neutralize all political forces that advocate for the rights of the disputed territory in order to crush the Kashmiri freedom struggle. In reality, many people dissatisfied with India’s harsh rule over the region will turn to armed groups if mainstream parties are outlawed. Genuine popular representatives from the region must engage in a protracted political process if the Kashmir dispute is to be justly resolved.

India, under BJP rule, has closed the door on this option—at least for the time being. What the new Indian government’s Kashmir policy will look like following the general elections is yet to be seen.