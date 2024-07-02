There are very few viable options available to the international community when it comes to dealing with the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. For instance, it would be unwise for other nations to completely support the Taliban until they have given assurances about inclusivity and the removal of restrictions on women’s access to school and public life. However, it would be foolish for the international community to shun Afghanistan and abandon millions of common Afghans. Recall that the last time the international community declined to cooperate with the Taliban, the extremist group became much more aligned with Al Qaeda. Thus, it seems that the best course of action at this time is to interact with the Taliban minimally while still exerting pressure on Afghanistan’s de facto rulers to loosen their strict restrictions on women’s freedom. It appears that the international community has realized the usefulness of the previously indicated path, as evidenced by the invitation of Taliban leaders to recent UN-sponsored talks over Afghanistan’s future in Doha. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman and head of the Afghan delegation, made no reference to human rights or education for girls, but he was eager to curry favor with other nations and advocated for the removal of sanctions against his nation. Although the Taliban has a dismal record when it comes to human rights, and the international world shouldn’t excuse the group’s misogyny, a more pragmatic approach to the problem is required. According to the UN, Afghanistan still has “entrenched poverty” and 23.7 million people are in need. That makes it clear that common Afghans shouldn’t be penalized for the Taliban’s antiquated viewpoint. The suffering of the populace will only increase if Afghanistan is cut off from the international banking system and is prohibited from transacting with other countries. Thus, dialogue with the Taliban should go on, emphasizing that complete international recognition can only occur when women and girls are given unrestricted access to education and the ability to participate in public life. Furthermore, no terrorist group can be permitted to launch an assault on another nation using Afghan territory. Afghans in need ought to have access to international humanitarian aid while this process is ongoing. Furthermore, Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan ought to exert more pressure on the Taliban leadership to acknowledge that teaching girls does not go against their religious beliefs.