Islamabad: NAB could not get immediate relief from the court on the issue of 10-year disqualification of persons convicted by NAB.

NAB has filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the decision to reduce the 10-year disqualification of convicted persons to 5 years, which the court has fixed for hearing on January 4.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Taman Rifat of Islamabad High Court heard the main appeal of NAB, in which Senior Special Prosecutor NAB Muhammad Rafi appeared before the court and held that the decision against Faiq Ali Jamali in 9 references in Balochistan. A single bench judgment is being presented in the cases of air and election commission.

The court asked why did you file a separate application. On this, the NAB prosecutor said that tomorrow is the last date to file an appeal on the nomination papers for the election.

On the stand of the NAB prosecutor, the court said that this is not our problem, the day after tomorrow we will hear this miscellaneous application with the main appeal and then we will see.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing on the application till January 4