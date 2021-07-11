LAHORE: Lahore district administration sealed multiple restaurants and shops over violation of coronavirus SOPs that could lead towards possible spread of the deadly virus.

NCOC head Asad Umar already warned of a fourth wave of coronavirus and cautioned people to wear masks and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. The NCOC also warned of a surge in COVID-19 cases in different parts of the country.

On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Ibrahim Arbab reviewed the corona SOPs and found violations and sealed a number of eateries and shops. He also issued warnings to various shops located in City Town.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Faizan Ahmed along with his team reviewed the SOPs implementation in markets and sealed Goga Naqiba Chanay, Body Shapes gym, Muscles Hub gym and digital lab over violations.

Assistant Commissioner (Raiwind) Adnan Bashir sealed MA3 Burger, WhatAParatha Main Boulevard, Johar Breast and also sealed Qabail Adda over corona SOPs violations and non-vaccination of the waiters. Lahore DC Mudassar Riaz directed his team to speed up raids so only vaccinated staff of the hotels and restaurants can serve the vaccinated customers.