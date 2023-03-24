The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the duration of time that restaurants will be open during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Friday, Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC heard the pollution control petitions.

During the hearing, a lawyer asked how the restaurants could reopen for Sehar services if they had to close at 11 p.m. as the court had ordered. The judge granted the restaurants relief and permitted them to remain open from Iftaar to Sehar for the duration of the month.

The court also discussed the dangers of smog and how to combat it.