ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court declared non-implementation in the case of specific seats and the miscellaneous application of the Election Commission as a delaying tactic. Rather, it is tantamount to thwarting its implementation.

According to Express News, the Election Commission had filed a separate petition in the Supreme Court expressing difficulties in implementing the decision in the case of Sunni Ittehad Council specific seats. The eight majority judges who decided the case on the application of the Election Commission issued an explanatory statement in which they wrote that the application of the difficulties of the Election Commission is a delaying tactic. In a four-page explanatory statement, the judges have written that the constitutional and legal authority of a political party cannot be terminated due to the absence of an election symbol, PTI was a political party and it won seats in the national and provincial assemblies in the general elections. .

The decision states that filing an application against the decision of the Election Commission is not only delaying the implementation of the decision, but it is tantamount to thwarting or disrupting the implementation of the decision. The judges have written that all the points will be explained in a detailed judgment. The important thing in this explanation of the judges is that the problems of Election Commission have not been heard and this explanatory statement has been issued, now it is to be seen when the detailed decision of the case of specific seats will be issued. It should be noted that after the decision of the specific seat case, the decision regarding 39 members was implemented, but 41 members remained.