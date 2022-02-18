ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought assistance from the attorney general for Pakistan while hearing an application on the protection of journalists’ rights.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that Pemra should appoint an authorized representative who should appear before the court in the next hearing and tell why the regulatory body’s rules were not followed.

Justice Minallah asked why authority regarding the basic rights was not being exercised, adding that the attorney general should seek instructions from the federal government and assist the court.

Meanwhile, the deputy attorney general said that a summary for the appointment of the Press Council chairman and ITNE chairman had been sent.

Amicus curiae Hamid Mir appeared before the court and said that the research work on the protection of journalists’ rights had been submitted.

He said it was written in the Pemra ordinance that it could look into all matters including the salaries of journalists, adding that the regulatory body could take action if job security was not provided to a journalist or if he was wrongly fired.

Mir said that he had referred to the laws of Germany, France, the USA, and ITNE chairman in his research paper.

UNESCO says there should be no hegemony in media ownership, he added.

Mir maintained that laws in Germany and France stated that a single channel should not have viewership and readership beyond a limit.

Another amicus curiae and counsel for journalists’ association Omar Ijaz Gilani appeared before the court and submitted the report.

The court sought a report from Pemra and adjourned the hearing till March 8.