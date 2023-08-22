PESHAWAR: The rope of a chairlift broke at Pashto in Butgram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a result of which 8 people including 6 school children were trapped at a height of 900 feet. Rescue operations are underway to save them.

According to the details, the children were going to their school through the chairlift at 7 am when two of the three ropes of the lift broke and the chairlift got stuck at a height of about 900 feet.

Gulfraz, the person trapped in the chairlift, said that 6 children and 2 persons had boarded the chairlift at 6 am, at 7 am the first rope of the chairlift and then the second one broke, the chairlift went a mile and then the first rope broke.

Waiting for help since morning, there are 8 of us in the chairlift:

Gulfraz He said that we have been waiting for help since morning, there are 8 of us in the chairlift, the age of the children in it is between 10 to 13 years.

Gulfraz said that we have been trapped in the lift for 5 hours, a boy has been unconscious for three hours in the chairlift, this boy is suffering from a heart problem and was going to the hospital, there are 8 of us in the lift, we have drinks in the chairlift. Not even water and the phone’s battery is also dying.

The lift is very high, there is a ditch and it is difficult to set the net: DIG

On the other hand, DIG Bitgram Tahir Ayub Khan says that we have also sent a chairlift expert, the lift is very high, there is a ditch and it is difficult to install the net.

Special Services Group of Pakistan Army also involved in the operation

ISPR says that the expert team of Special Services Group of Pakistan Army is also participating in the operation.

According to ISPR, the dolly is shaking as the rescue helicopter of Pakistan Army approaches the lift, due to which the dolly is feared to be unbalanced, now the remaining options of the rescue operation are under consideration.

ISPR says that this is a high-risk operation in which the troops of the Pakistan Army are participating with all their might.

The operation is extremely dangerous: authorities

Officials say that the rescue helicopter of the Pakistan Army has reached Bitgram and is conducting a rescue operation of the area. After the rescue operation, the rescue operation will be carried out very carefully. Therefore, the situation is being evaluated very carefully.

Besides, Zafar Iqbal, a school teacher in the area, says that students were coming to school by chairlift at 6 in the morning. come to school through

Zafar Iqbal said that a helicopter has arrived to rescue the people trapped in the chairlift, a rescue team has also arrived in the area from Shangla, the helicopter is inspecting near the chairlift.

According to DPO Bitgram Sonia Shamroz, all efforts are being made to rescue the people trapped in the lift.

On the other hand, it is being told that due to the air pressure created by the helicopter, there is a risk of breaking the wire that is left alone, so the rescue operation from the helicopter will be done in a very careful manner.

Prime Minister’s directive to immediately close the dilapidated chairlifts that do not meet the safety standards.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has issued instructions to immediately close the dilapidated chairlifts that do not meet the safety standards, besides he has also directed the immediate rescue of 8 people trapped in the chairlift at Pashto in Bitgram.

The Prime Minister has directed all the relevant rescue organizations including NDMA, PDMA to use all resources, besides Anwarul Haq Kakar to ensure safety arrangements on all such chairlifts in the hilly areas. The directive has been issued.

PDMA has released details regarding the Bitgram chairlift incident

According to PDMA, the chairlift incident occurred at 8:30 am in the Pashto area. The chairlift is located on the Jahangiri Khor rain drain in the middle of the mountains, while 8 people are trapped in the lift at that time.

According to PDMA details, the trapped persons include Abrar, Irfan, Gulfraz and Osama.

Apart from this, Rizwanullah, Attaullah, Niaz Muhammad and Shernawaz are also trapped in the chairlift, the chairlift is located at a height of about 2000 meters.