ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered Gilgit-Baltistan and Army officials to immediately rescue mountaineer Asif Bhatti who reportedly became stuck at a height of 7500 metres while climbing the 8,126-meter Nanga Parbat peak.

The instructions were issued in response to a social media plea by the mountaineer’s son to the prime minister for his father’s safe evacuation.

Shehbaz Sharif gave the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary instructions to get in touch with Asif Bhatti’s son and tell him that the climber who is stuck will be rescued right away.

🚨#Rescue alert at #NangaParbat 🚨 A #Pakistani #climber Asif Bhatti, who is also a university professor from Islamabad, is stuck on Nanga Parbat at altitude of around 7500 meters. He is suffering from snow blindness and is unable to descend on his own. A group of climbers from… pic.twitter.com/XHhH7zkSJY — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) July 3, 2023