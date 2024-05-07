Islamabad: Electricity distribution companies have requested to recover more than 51 billion from consumers.

The electricity distribution companies have requested to receive Rs 51 billion 88 crore which has been made in the third quarter adjustment of the current financial year.

Electricity distribution companies have requested to receive 31 billion 34 crore rupees in terms of capacity charges, while 5 billion 57 crore rupees have been demanded in terms of operations and maintenance.

If electricity is expensive, it will also apply to electric consumers.

In this regard, Nepra will hold a further hearing on May 17