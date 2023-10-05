Islamabad High Court has issued notices on Bushra Bibi’s plea regarding security in Imran Khan’s jail.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the petition filed by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi for the security and protection of her husband in prison, in which Latif Khosa appeared in the court on behalf of Bushra Bibi.

Latif Khosa argued that chairman PTI should be allowed to provide home-cooked food, in the cell where he was kept, prayers could hardly be offered.

He said that it has been our history that whoever becomes the President or Prime Minister later becomes a guest of Adiala and Attock Jail.

On the arguments of Latif Khosa, the Chief Justice said that I would give an order based on what the court could do.

Later, the court issued a notice to the parties and adjourned the hearing till next week.

