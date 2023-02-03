MUMBAI: According to media sources, Bollywood’s most shrouded couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, plan to wed on February 6.

For a time now, Sidharth and Kiara have been linked to relationship rumours. It is anticipated that they would wed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding will take place on February 6 after the pre-wedding events, which include the mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies, take place on February 4 and 5.

The three-day wedding will allegedly be attended by Kiara’s co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. As Sidharth and Kiara chose the venue for their wedding, the guests will stay in opulent villas and have been assigned specific suites to suit their preferences.