LAHORE: Imran Khan, the former prime minister, will face a popularity test in Punjab where his party is in power based on the results of by-elections held on Sunday for three seats in the National Assembly and three seats in the provincial assemblies.Out of the six seats up for grabs in the nation’s political centre, the party is predicted to prevail.

Election day is Oct. 16, and voting will take place in the following constituencies: NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 Malir II, NA-239 Korangi Karachi I, PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, PP-209 Khanewal-VII.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan is running for every NA seat in the 2022 by-elections, with the exception of NA-157, where Meher Bano Qureshi, the daughter of party vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, will face Ali Musa Gilani of the PDM.

101 individuals, representing various political parties and independents, are running for office in Pakistan, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh, and 16 in KP.

In these constituencies, there are around 4.472 million registered voters. 1 434 voting places have been set up by the ECP in Punjab, 979 in KP, and 340 in Karachi.

Multan, Pakistan:

Locals perceive this as an extremely competitive situation. In the beginning of 2012, almost ten years ago, Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, won the Multan NA seat that had been left by Shah Mehmood, who had by that point joined the PTI.

In the competition, Ali Musa received about 90,000 votes.The PTI will be put to the test since Meher Bano Qureshi Qureshi is competing for the seat that her brother Zain Qureshi vacated.

NA-118 Sahib Nankana

In the NA-118 by-election, Dr. Shizra Mansab is standing against Imran Khan. When her father’s passing caused this seat to become vacant in 2014, she won the by-election for it. Brig Ejaz Shah, a PTI contender, gained the seat in 2018 as a result of her defeat.After his resignation, the position became open once more, and Imran Khan ran for office.

Sheikhupura, Pakistan

In the Sheikhupura district’s Sharaqpur, the PML-N is running Iftikhar Bhangu, a former MPA, against Mian Abubakar Sharaqpuri, a close relative of Mian Jaleel Sharaqpuri, a former MNA and MPA who is now a member of the PTI.

Bahawalnagar, 241

Similar to this, the PMLN is giving the PTI a tough time in PP 241, Bahawalnagar, where Aman Ullah Bajwa, the brother of current PML-N MNA Ahsanul Haq Bajwa, is running against Muzaffar Awan of the PTI.

Khanewal, PP-209

A by-election is being held for Khanewal’s PP-209, which was won by PML-N candidate Faisal Niazi in 2018.