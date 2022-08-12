China: Moin Ul Haque, the ambassador of Pakistan to China, erected a replica of the Minar-e-Pakistan (Tower of Pakistan) on Friday in Chaoyang Park to further highlight their enduring friendship.

In his remarks to the crowd, Ambassador Haque noted that this is a very unique national monument of Pakistan that serves as a reminder of a crucial period in the history of the Pakistan movement.

He said, “On March 23, 1940, the Muslims of the subcontinent requested a separate country for them through a resolution.

He claimed that the Pakistan monument represents the sovereignty, freedom, and optimism of Pakistan’s 220 million citizens.

The duplicate, according to the envoy, was put in place to mark the 70th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic ties with Pakistan and China.He believed that this copy would represent goodwill amongst China and Pakistan as well.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and cooperative partners and share deep-rooted friendships, according to Chen Wei, Counsellor, Asia Department, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.