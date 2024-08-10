Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership recently convened at an Ulema and Mashaikh Conference, where they reiterated their commitment to combating extremism and militancy. This event follows the announcement of the Azm-i-Istehkam program in June, a national initiative aimed at reinforcing stability and security. The discussions at the conference reflected a dual focus: addressing the resurgence of terrorist groups and sending a message to political entities that have fallen out of favor with the establishment. The Prime Minister emphasized the need to eradicate the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), referring to it as ‘Fitna al Khawarij,’ a historical term associated with rebellion in early Islamic history. Meanwhile, the Army Chief highlighted the dangers of social media being used to spread “anarchy” and warned against “corruption on earth,” urging religious leaders to reject extremism and promote moderation within society.

The gravity of terrorism and extremism as existential threats to Pakistan cannot be overstated. The leadership’s message is clear and necessary, given the persistent challenges these forces pose to the nation’s stability. However, it is also essential to acknowledge that similar efforts have been made over the past two decades, often with limited success. After the 9/11 attacks, then-President General Pervez Musharraf advocated for ‘enlightened moderation’ as a way to counter extremist tendencies both within Pakistan and across the Muslim world. This approach faced significant setbacks, particularly after the Lal Masjid operation in 2007, which led to a dramatic escalation in terrorism across the country.

In 2018, the state introduced the Paigham-i-Pakistan fatwa, a collective religious decree endorsed by hundreds of clerics, which sought to provide a theological basis for rejecting terrorism. Despite these efforts, the nation’s leadership still finds itself urging continued vigilance and action against terrorism and extremism. This ongoing struggle suggests that a thorough reassessment of the state’s counterterrorism (CT) strategies is needed.

One of the primary issues with Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts has been the lack of sustained follow-up and a tendency for the state’s interest to wane after the initial launch of counterterrorism campaigns. The National Action Plan (NAP), introduced in the wake of the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, stands as a comprehensive framework for addressing terrorism. However, its implementation has been inconsistent, and many of its key provisions remain unfulfilled. This inconsistency undermines the overall effectiveness of counterterrorism initiatives and allows extremist elements to regroup and reassert themselves.

Moreover, the state must avoid the dangerous conflation of political opposition with hard-core militants and extremists who actively seek to undermine the constitutional order. While violence and terrorism must be unequivocally condemned, equating political dissent with terrorism can weaken the credibility of counterterrorism efforts and alienate segments of the population who feel unfairly targeted. A nuanced approach is required, one that distinguishes between legitimate political opposition and those who pose a genuine threat to national security.

In conclusion, while the renewed commitment to combating extremism and militancy is both timely and necessary, it must be accompanied by a critical evaluation of past efforts and a more strategic, consistent approach moving forward. The state must ensure that counterterrorism policies are not only robust but also sustained and inclusive, addressing the root causes of extremism while avoiding actions that could inadvertently exacerbate the problem. Only through a comprehensive and well-implemented strategy can Pakistan hope to achieve long-term peace and stability.