An attempt to target a police officer with a remote-controlled bomb in Bajaur failed and the officer survived the explosion.

According to DPO Bajaur Waqas Rafique, police constable Gohar was going home on a motorcycle under the limits of the Loisam police station when he was targeted with a remote-controlled bomb in Zor Bundi.

The father of the said police constable, Gul Shaali, was also martyred in a bomb blast by terrorists a few years ago.