GALLE: On Tuesday, a Yasir Shah delivery was being compared to Shane Warne’s “ball of the century” after the Pakistani leg-spinner struck out Kusal Mendis the previous day.

On the third day of play in Galle, Sri Lanka’s Mendis had reached 76 when Yasir threw one ball outside the leg stump, only for it to take a sharp turn and strike the batter’s off stump.

The dismissal was reminiscent of the late great Warne’s miraculous dismissal of England’s befuddled Mike Gatting in the 1993 first Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

The International Cricket Council stated: “While it will be impossible to beat Warne’s spectacular ball, Yasir certainly got near as he produced a delivery that is sure to be talked about over the coming years.”A tweet from Sri Lanka Cricket read: “Ball of the Century candidate?

Yasir Shah’s amazing performance, which brought to mind Shane Warne’s “Ball of the Century,” astounded Kusal Mendis.Warne finished his illustrious Test career in 2007 with 708 Test wickets. He passed away in March at the age of 52 after what was likely a heart attack.