ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday urged the religious scholars and educational institutions to play their due role for dissemination of Islam’s message of harmony and peace.

Addressing the concluding session of the two days international conference on ” Contemporary challenges for Dawah and their elucidation in the light of Seerah” organized by Dawah Academy of the International Islamic University (IIU), he said a preacher must be reflection of Seerah to get best results. He opined that Mosque and the Minbr are the vital attributes of an Islamic society and they have complete freedom in Pakistan.

He called for addressing the challenges of Dawah and sought their solution in the light of Seerah. Talking about youth and Dawah, he urged media, religious scholars and educational institutions to let the youth know that Dawah is the legacy of Prophets. The religious Minister also discussed the ethics of Dawah while adding that a preacher must have a soft spoken

attribute in his personality.

IIUI Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said in his speech that prevailing uncertainty and difficulties in the society are the causes of apathy to religion. He said Islam promotes harmony, peace and this message is needed to be delivered in best manner to counter menaces such as Isalmophobia. He hailed Dawah academy for arranging an important conference and also appreciated its service in community building. He hoped that the recommendations will be helpful for many important

forums of Muslim world. The conference participants agreed in the recommendations that Dawah must be included as a subject in the curricula.

They opined that educational institutions with the help of religious scholars must create a milieu of promotion for the training of Dawah. Scholars and experts from 15 countries participated in the conference while nearly 70 research papers were presented in its various sessions.

Participants stressed for devising a coherent, comprehensive and a practical strategy to counter Islamophobia. The participants noted that digital media is the best medium to counter Islamophobia and disseminate Islam’s true message of peaceful coexistence, dialogue and tolerance. Earlier, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Incharge Dawah Academy, while thanking the guests, elaborated the goals and objectives of the conference. He vowed that such activities will continue in the future. The ceremony was also attended by Dr. Amir Tuaseen, member Board of Governors of IIUI and faculty members of the

university.