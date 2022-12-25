The China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community recently visited the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan and provided assistance to local residents by donating 1,700 packages of food, tarpaulins, quilts, blankets, and other supplies. The visit took place during the winter season, when the region’s mountainous terrain and cold weather are particularly prominent.

Recently, there have been significant floods in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region of Pakistan. As a result, many people in the area have lost their homes and are living in tents or makeshift wooden houses. In response to this disaster, the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community, with support from the Tencent Charitable Foundation and the China Foundation for Rural Development, distributed a second batch of relief supplies to Gilgit, Ghizer, Khunjerab, Hunza, Nagar, and other areas. The community traveled to the Ghizer district, where they provided supplies to 800 families. The chairman of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office praised the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community for their ongoing assistance to Pakistan. Officials from the local government and chambers of commerce also welcomed the community and briefed them on the situation in Gilgit and the efforts being made to rehabilitate those affected by the floods. The vice president of the Nagar Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed gratitude for the timely assistance provided by China to the people of Gilgit.