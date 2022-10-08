RAWALPINDI: Following the detention of two PTI leaders by the Federal Investigation Agency, a special court magistrate on Saturday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. This is regarded as a tit-for-tat action by the Punjab administration (FIA).

After the PML-N leader failed to show up for an investigation, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, according to a spokeswoman, issued a non-bailable arrest order for him.

According to the ACE spokeswoman, Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar issued an arrest warrant for the interior minister in case number 19/20.

In the meantime, Dost Muhammad Mazari, a former deputy speaker, has also been called before the ACE for allegedly encroaching on government-owned property.The spokesperson continued, “Records have also been summoned and given to the assistant commissioners of Rojhan, Tehsildar, and Patwari.”

The Punjabi government’s action is interpreted as a response to the FIA’s arrest of PTI leaders in the foreign funding case.

Saifullah Nyazee, a PTI senator, was placed in “protective custody” by the FIA a day earlier so that he could be questioned about foreign donations.

In connection with the case, Hamid Zaman, a founding member of the party, was also detained in Lahore.

A four-person anti-corruption team reportedly arrived at the Kohsar police station to arrest the interior minister, according to sources who spoke to Geo News.

The sources claim that the Islamabad Police turned the anti-corruption team back because the PML-N leader’s residence is outside the Kohsar’s boundaries.