Release of prisoners across Pakistan wasn’t lawful: CJP

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday said that release of under-trial prisoners across Pakistan wasn’t lawful.

During the hearing, the CJP has remarked that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to release prisoners is not in accordance with the law. The Supreme Court heard the appeal against the release of prisoners due to coronavirus. The CJP inquired that under which rule the suspects and the culprits can be let out.

The CJP said, “A royal decree was issued by some king in the Sindh High Court (SHC) also. It cannot happen that someone gives orders thinking of himself as a monarch. “How can criminals be freed in such a situation when police are busy in dealing with emergency situation of coronavirus? Dacoities have started in Karachi after the bails of suspects.” The Islamabad High Court’s decision on the release of prisoners was not according to the law, said the top judge, adding that the Sindh High Court passed a similar order. “We have to follow the law,” he remarked. “We can’t let people think of themselves as kings and issue orders of their own liking.” He asked if there is a law allowing prisoners’ release in such a scenario.It is very difficult to catch suspects in this country and arrest them, said Justice Ahmed. The police are busy with the coronavirus emergency. “How can we release prisoners in such circumstances?” he asked.