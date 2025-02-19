Pakistani model, actress and social media influencer Kashf Ali has reacted to a viral video with cricketer Saim Ayub, calling the rumors circulating on social media baseless.

Kashf told fans through his Instagram stories that “There are many important issues in our country that need to be discussed, but both the media and the public are interested in unnecessary things.”

Kashf Ali added that “A simple video has been turned into a huge issue. You don’t know the person in the video, just like you don’t know me. This situation is ridiculous for me, but I can’t do anything, because it has become the system and habit of our country.”

It should be noted that a video of Pakistani cricketers Saim Ayub and Kashf Ali together in West London had surfaced, after which speculations about their relationship started on social media. In the video, the two can be seen bowling, chatting happily and taking selfies, which aroused curiosity among fans.

22-year-old Saim Ayub is currently in London, where he is undergoing treatment for his ankle injury. Due to his injury, he will not be participating in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Rumors circulating on social media claimed that Saim Ayub and Kashf Ali were spending time together in London. Videos shared on Kashf Ali’s Snapchat stories further fueled these rumors, after which users started speculating about friendship or close relations between the two.

However, Kashf Ali dismissed these rumors, saying that it was just a chance meeting, and it was being exaggerated. He criticized social media users, saying that they were interested in unnecessary things instead of focusing on important issues.

Earlier, Saim Ayub had also been in the news when he ignored female journalist Safina Khan after a charity event in London. In the viral video, Safina Khan could be seen asking Saim Ayub about his health, to which he gave a short answer and left. Social media users criticized Saim Ayub for this, while some defended his behavior by linking it to his religious background.

Currently, there is no official confirmation about the relationship between Saim Ayub and Kashf Ali. However, the topic is quite hot on social media, and users are giving different opinions on it. According to Kashf Ali, it was just a normal video that was being exaggerated, and there is no need to discuss it further.