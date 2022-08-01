Rawalpindi: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), stated on Monday that the connection between China’s Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), which numbers over a million soldiers, and the Pakistani Army will continue to support defending the two countries’ “common interests.”

Speaking at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the formation of the PLA, the army commander described the Pak-China relationship as “unique and robust” and said that it has shown perseverance in the face of difficulties.

According to a statement made public by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the event was attended by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, representatives from the Chinese Embassy, and officers from the Pakistani tri-services (ISPR).The COAS was complimented by the ambassador for organising the reception on the day before the PLA’s anniversary.

He claimed that Pakistan and China were “strategic partners, all-weather buddies, and iron brothers.”

Ambassador Rong went on to say that the recent China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation conference established a crucial framework for military cooperation that would be useful for the two nations’ military-to-military relations.

The COAS congratulated the PLA and praised its contribution to China’s defence, security, and building of the nation.

