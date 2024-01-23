The Saudi foreign minister has announced that relations with Israel will not be normalized until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

In an interview given to a foreign news organization, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that without resolving the Palestinian issue, there can be no talk of restoring relations with Israel.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said that restoring relations with Israel is the only way in which we can gain benefits for Palestine because we need stability to solve the problem of Palestine, only through stability can this problem be solved. .

Israel’s brutal attacks in Gaza continue, the number of martyrs exceeds 25 thousand 474

Faisal bin Farhan said that reducing the ongoing conflict in Gaza and preventing the deaths of civilians is the most important for Saudi Arabia. Essentially, it is completely unacceptable to stop.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health of Gaza says that the number of martyred Palestinians in Israeli attacks has reached more than 25,000, most of whom are children and women, while more than 62,000 Palestinians are injured.