The spokesperson for the Reko Diq project, OGDCL (Oil and Gas Development Company Limited), has said that the project is expected to produce gold and copper by 2028. This project is considered very important for the economic development and mineral resources of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson for the OGDCL, the “Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025” will be held in Islamabad on April 8 and 9 to highlight the development and investment potential of mineral resources in Pakistan. A large number of global and local investors are expected to participate in this forum.

According to the spokesperson for the OGDCL, this forum will prove to be an important milestone in the discovery and development of Pakistan’s vast mineral reserves. The Government of Pakistan has recently introduced the “Mineral Policy 2025”, which will provide a conducive environment for domestic and foreign investors. This policy will result in new investment opportunities.

Pakistan is a very rich country in terms of mineral resources, with various valuable mineral deposits spread over an area of ​​about 600,000 square kilometers. The Reko Diq project can also play an important role in the country’s economy, from which gold and copper production is expected by 2028.

According to an OGDCL spokesperson, Pakistan’s mineral exports are expected to reach $2.8 billion annually. Global companies are also ready to invest in Pakistan’s mineral resources.

This forum will provide a platform for domestic and foreign experts, investors and policymakers to further develop Pakistan’s mineral resources and stabilize the economy.