LAHORE: Reham Khan, the ex-wife of the former prime minister Imran Khan, has wed a third time.
On Twitter, she made a wedding announcement and posted a photo with the phrase “just married.” She did not say who her husband was, though.
— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) December 23, 2022
Reham is depicted with a white dress, veil, and necklace in another Facebook photo. She chose to wear her hair down and free-flowing.
Reham received her first divorce in 2005 after getting married for the first time in 1990. She was blessed with three kids from her first marriage.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and her second marriage were declared in 2015, but it was also rumoured that they wed in October 2014.They got divorced after only a few short months of marriage.