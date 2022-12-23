LAHORE: Reham Khan, the ex-wife of the former prime minister Imran Khan, has wed a third time.

On Twitter, she made a wedding announcement and posted a photo with the phrase “just married.” She did not say who her husband was, though.

Reham is depicted with a white dress, veil, and necklace in another Facebook photo. She chose to wear her hair down and free-flowing.

Reham received her first divorce in 2005 after getting married for the first time in 1990. She was blessed with three kids from her first marriage.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and her second marriage were declared in 2015, but it was also rumoured that they wed in October 2014.They got divorced after only a few short months of marriage.