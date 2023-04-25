LAHORE: Imran Khan’s ex-wife thinks that the PTI leader got a hair transplant.

While still married to Imran Khan, Reham Khan claimed in an interview that she had found documentation demonstrating his hair transplant while cleaning the house.

Imran Khan denies concealing a hair transplant and is unsure of his motivation, despite the fact that she stated he has more hair now than he did in 1990.

I once saw him massaging his head in an unorthodox way, and I later discovered after reading the document that’s how you should rub your head.

On January 6, 2015, Reham Khan wed the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and on October 30, 2015, they divorced.