65 Pakistani players have been registered in the players’ draft held on March 20 for the fourth edition of the British Cricket League ‘The Hundred’.

Pakistani players registered in The Hundred include 60 men and 5 women players while only two Pakistani players have been retained by their teams in the squad.

The team of Manchester Original has retained Pakistani player Osama Mir and Welsh Fire has retained Haris Rauf. In the draft, the reserve price of Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah has been set at 100,000 pounds, while the registers for Hasan and Naseem draft are the most expensive in Pakistan. There are players.

Among Pakistani players, the reserve price of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed is 75,000 pounds, the base price of Muhammad Amir, Saeem Ayub, Amir Jamal and Abdullah Shafiq is 60,000 pounds, while the reserve price of Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Haris and Imad Wasim in the draft is 50,000 pounds.

Pakistani players Mir Hamza, Muhammad Hasnain and Azam Khan were registered with a reserve price of 40,000 pounds, while the other 46 Pakistani players registered for the Men’s Hundred are included without a reserve price.

Among the players registered without reserve price are Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, Umar Akmal and Asif Ali, names of Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Faheem Ashraf and Shahnawaz Dahani were also registered without reserve price.

The names of Zaman Khan, Shaan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Haneen Shah and Wasim Junior are also included in the Pakistani players without reserved price.

Among women, Iram Javed, Nida Dar and Fatima Sana are registered with a reserve price of 17,500 pounds, while Alia Riaz and Jawaria Rauf are included in the draft without a reserve price.

The fourth edition of The Hundred will start in July, the fourth edition will feature 8 teams each of men and women. The first match of the event will be played between Birmingham Phoenix and Oval Invincibles at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 23.