By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: The registration of 18 housing societies regis­tered in Islamabad but located outside it has been canceled again. The registration of these housing societies was canceled in july. Later, the cancellation oders stayed for some time due to the stay order The societies were told to get their societies registered in the district where they are located. According to the details registered in Islamabad. The registration of 18 housing societies located out side was canceled again. In July. the registration of these housing societies was canceled. Subsequently, the cancellation orders stayed for some time due to the stay order The societies were asked to get their societies registered in the district in which they are located. Once the stay order is over, the Deputy Commissioner/Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies exercising their powers has can­celed the registration of these societies. Veterans Cooperative Housing Society, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society. OGDC Officers, Foreign Office Employees, Work Now Word, Ministry of Commerce Employees, Pakistan Employees, PWD ,National Police Foundation, OGDC Employees, Federal shariat Court Pakistani Professionals, Engineering Cooperative Housing Society, State Life Insurance Cooperative Housing society. kRL, PARC. IC HS registration has been canceled.