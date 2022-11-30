For candidates who passed the BA and BSc exams this year or earlier, the Punjab University (PU) has started accepting applications for the MA and MSc (private) annual exams in 2023.

The information indicates that PU offers a wide range of disciplines in which candidates may take exams as private candidates without being enrolled as regular university students. Candidates with busy schedules can graduate without interfering with their everyday routines with the aid of private tests.

For information on PU’s MA and MSc (private) Exams 2023, see below:

Eligibility Criteria

The BA or BSc exam must have been passed in 2022 or earlier for candidates.

Candidates who already hold a diploma or an A-level degree must present an IBCC equivalency certificate or a NOC from the pertinent board.

How to Apply

Through PU’s registration online, candidates may apply.

Candidates must send hard copies of their registration forms, CNIC/B-forms, educational credentials, and the original fee receipt to the PU’s registration branch by the deadline, which is listed below, after registering.

Deadline

The deadline for MA or MSc (private) exam registration is January 31, 2023.

Fee Details

The following fees, including late and double costs, that applicants must pay as a consequence if the deadline passes:

Fee Amount (PKR) and Date