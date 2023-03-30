ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan is being sought to be disqualified “for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White’s name in the nomination papers,” according to a petition. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved a decision on the petition’s admissibility.

The petitioner, the attorney for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the defence attorney presented their cases before a larger panel of the IHC, which was made up of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who reserved the decision.

The petitioner, Mohammad Sajid, argued that Mr. Khan had only listed his two sons in the nomination documents and not his alleged daughter Tyrian White. He requested that the previous premier be disqualified in accordance with Article 62(i).(f).

The petitioner’s attorney, Hamid Ali Shah, claimed during today’s hearing that the PTI leader had not provided a response to the facts listed in the petition.

According to the record, Mr. Khan had neither denied nor accepted what was claimed in the petition, the chief justice observed. He stated that the petition’s admissibility was being reviewed by the judge.

The PTI leader, according to Hamid Ali Shah, gave the names of his wife Bushra Bibi and his sons. He also said that Ms. White was his dependent under Islamic law because she is unmarried. According to him, the motion met the requirements to be heard by the court.

ECP attorney claimed at one point that the electoral body had rejected similar cases due to a lack of proof. The larger bench held off on making a decision after hearing the points.