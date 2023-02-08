Raveena Tandon, who got engaged to Akshay Kumar in 1994, claimed that she was still associated with the “broken engagement.”

The Mohra actress told on a podcast that she had forgotten about that time in her life.

It seems like there is a quarrel between everyone he is involved with, she commented. Hello, when I left his life, he was dating someone else, and I was as well.

We were a hit pair during Mohra, and we still get together and converse when we run into each other on the street today. Everybody gains.

Girls at colleges have been switching boyfriends every week, but one failed engagement is remains fresh in my mind for some reason. What’s the big deal? Everyone moves on after being divorced, she said.

After working together in the movie Mohra, Raveena and Akshay Kumar became engaged in 1995. However, they eventually called off their wedding.