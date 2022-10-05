Katrina Kaif recently discussed her characteristics in an interview.

Kaif discussed how her life has seemed to the public while working in the entertainment sector while also revealing that she prefers to always remain true to herself.

Because I can only view things from my perspective, Katrina stated, “It’s really difficult to discern how things appear like from an outside perspective. I therefore don’t perceive any change, since I have always been true to myself, and as my life has changed and introduced me to new experiences.

I act according to my moral convictions and stay true to who I am. It has gained popularity since entering the field at the age of 17.

When compared to my audience, which has ranged from the high to the low to the hits and misses, it seems as though I have matured and developed. The Zero actress continued, “It feels fantastic for them to have supported me during my journey.

“The 39-year-old actress also admitted during the interview that she prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

On December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif wed Vicky Kaushal in a small ceremony, according to PinkVilla.