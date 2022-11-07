ISLAMABAD: On Monday, a court overseeing counter terrorism cases delayed its decision about the PTI leaders’ bail request in a case involving the alleged breach of Section 144 in Islamabad.Before the court at the beginning of the session was attorney Babar Awan. Faisal Javed Khan and Ali Nawaz Awan, two PTI officials who were named in the case, joined him.

The PTI representatives are accused of obstructing traffic and yelling anti-government chants, according to Awan, who was speaking during the session. They are alleged to have attacked with sticks, chanted slogans, and caused property damage to the government, as well as inciting terror.

The attorney noted that the PTI leaders were accused of violating the law by merely blocking a route. He said that 37 cases involving the identical portions had already been filed in Islamabad.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas responded by stating that 15% of ATC cases are political.The prosecutor was asked by the court to make his case. In response, the prosecutor stated that he was unaware of the case’s details.I’ll submit the arguments once I receive the record, he declared.

The prosecution was mandated by the court to make his case before November 14.Awan’s arguments were finished, and the court postponed the hearing to November 14 while reserving its verdict.

The case

A FIR was filed against the former premier on August 24, following his call for nationwide demonstrations in favour of his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, in response to the claim that his party leader had experienced “sexual assault” while being remanded in detention in connection with a sedition case.

A number of PTI executives, including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhary, and Faisal Javed, are named in the lawsuit along with Imran Khan.Sheikh Rasheed is one of the 17 people included in the FIR.

The FIR claims that Imran Khan and the party leaders broke Section 144. The FIR claims that Imran Khan directed PTI officials and their more than 1,000 supporters to obstruct the road.