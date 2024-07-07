In Pakistan, the path to reform is often slow, particularly when it involves powerful interest groups. A clear example is the ongoing effort to reform state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which was a condition agreed upon with the IMF in 2019 under the $6 billion bailout package. The goal was to enhance SOE governance, improve financial efficiency, and prepare these entities for privatization. Despite this, progress has been sluggish. A law aimed at improving SOE governance and operations, drafted in 2021, only gained parliamentary approval last year after significant pressure from the IMF and other international lenders. However, implementation has stalled due to political and bureaucratic obstacles.

Recently, the government amended the SOE law to fulfill one of the prior actions necessary to secure another deal with the IMF. This amendment introduces an institutional mechanism for the appointment and removal of directors of federal SOEs based on recommendations from a board nomination committee. The purpose is to ensure that the best available talent is selected to manage these entities and to hold them accountable by removing them if their performance is inadequate.

This approach aligns with principles of good corporate governance. Unfortunately, the opposition has used this opportunity to create controversy, accusing the government of having hidden motives. If opposition leaders genuinely had concerns about the amendment or suspected any wrongdoing, they had the perfect chance to thoroughly debate the law and propose meaningful changes to strengthen it. Instead, they chose to engage in political point-scoring.

No legislation is flawless, and the role of the opposition is crucial in monitoring the government and holding it accountable for any missteps or poor legislation. However, it is also the government’s duty to facilitate thorough discussions and debates on every legislative proposal rather than pushing them through hastily. The lack of transparency and meaningful debate often hinders genuine reforms, ultimately to the detriment of the economy and the public.

For reforms to be effective, especially those as critical as the governance of SOEs, both the government and the opposition need to engage constructively. This requires a commitment to transparency, accountability, and a willingness to work together for the greater good. The recent amendment to the SOE law could have been an opportunity for bipartisan cooperation and constructive debate. Instead, it became another example of political division overshadowing the need for essential economic reforms.

Moving forward, it is imperative that all stakeholders recognize the importance of SOE reforms and work collaboratively to implement these changes. This includes not only passing legislation but also ensuring that it is effectively enforced. Only then can Pakistan hope to improve the performance of its SOEs, reduce the financial burden on the state, and pave the way for sustainable economic growth