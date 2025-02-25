LAHORE : The government has decided to introduce changes to the 125-year-old Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to bring it in congruity with today’s requirements.A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said a reform committee had been formed to study the law and suggest changes to make it more effective and in line with modern-day requirements.

DIG Kamran Adil heads the committee and Home Department Additional Secretary (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha will work as secretary.Law Department Deputy Director Muhammad Younas, Additional Advocate General, Punjab Hassan Khalid and a representative of Prosecutor General, Punjab are committee members.

The reform committee will present a report to the Home Department within three months. It will also work on national security law and other reforms, which will help improve law and order situation.The team will also recommend changes to strengthen anti-terrorism laws and ensure protection of women and children. It will also work on cyber security and inter-provincial harmony.