All that was required was a CRACK of the whip. An army-approved operation against hoarders and illicit marketeers has caused the dollar, which had been daily soaring to new highs, to change course.

According to local media, there are currently more sellers than buyers in the market as a result of increased trust in the rupee.

Social media has been flooded with stories of dishonest people being apprehended with mind-blowing amounts of foreign currency, which the government then seized.

However, it is still challenging to distinguish fact from fiction because the state has not disclosed how this crackdown was planned and carried out, who was targeted, or precisely what role the suspects detained thus far played in influencing the system. Although the dramatic improvement in exchange rates cannot be disputed, the general public nevertheless has a right to know how and why the market was first manipulated.

Why weren’t administrative measures implemented sooner if they were all that were required to stop the rupee’s tragic decline? Why, after trying and failing for months to control the exchange rate, did the finance minister in the PDM government not take this into account?

In contrast to the long-term cost of causing economic distortions by imposing artificial and unsustainable limits on the exchange rate, the cost to the nation of rounding up a few dozen big fish engaging in the currency market scam would have been far lower.

In contrast to the long-term cost of causing economic distortions by imposing artificial and unsustainable limits on the exchange rate, the cost to the nation of rounding up a few dozen big fish engaging in the currency market scam would have been far lower. The same query can be expanded to include the question of why the civil administration was never used during the PDM era to regulate market manipulation in other economic sectors. Why did the nation’s regulatory bodies not step up to protect the needs of regular residents who were asking for help due to unprecedented inflation?

It appears that when economists look back on the PDM era, they will struggle to find any positive things to say about the leadership during one of the worst crisis periods in American history.

That is not to imply that there is much hope in the current situation. Although the government is currently under caretaker control, its ministers’ commitments appear to reflect a more expansive mandate. Even so, However, they don’t seem to be in a rush to make the “difficult decisions” that are meant to provide justification for overstaying their welcome.

Even if it is successful, a crackdown on currency traders will only provide people a little window of time to breathe. An empowered administration chosen by the people must assume control immediately in order to make wise judgements and safeguard the interests of the general population.

Alas, the knowledgeable individuals in charge of Pakistan’s affairs at the moment appear to find this more long-term solution intolerable.