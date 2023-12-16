A reduction in gold price per tola has been recorded across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold per tola in the country has been recorded to decrease by 1800 rupees.

According to the association, after a decrease of 1800 rupees, the price of gold per tola has reached 2 lakh 16 thousand 800 rupees.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 1,543 to Rs 1,85,871.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market has decreased by 15 dollars to 2020 dollars per ounce