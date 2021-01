Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the intensity of the second wave of coronavirus is gradually reducing in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that more than 2.7 million coronavirus tests have so far been conducted in Punjab. She said that 20 new state-of-the art laboratories have been set up in Punjab during the past one year.

Dr. Yasmin said that medical professionals and people over age 60 years will be given preference in this regard.