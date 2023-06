KARACHI: Despite the increase in the price of gold in the international market, the price of gold at the national level has decreased by several thousand rupees.

The price of gold per ounce in the world market increased by 24 dollars to the level of 1964 dollars, but despite this, the price of gold has decreased at the local level.

According to market reports, the price of gold per tola at the national level decreased by Rs. 2300 to Rs228 thousand 100 and the price per ten gram decreased by Rs.