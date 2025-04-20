ISLAMABAD – Police and the capital administration have sealed routes leading to Red Zone by putting containers ahead of JI Gaza protest on Sunday (today), Dunya News reported.Police have warned that a strict action will be taken against those taking law into their own hands, adding additional police have reached the capital to deal with any untoward situation.

Earlier, JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced that a massive Gaza solidarity march will be held in Islamabad on April 20.The JI chief also called a nationwide strike on April 22 as part of Global Call for Gaza. Hafiz Naeem said that millions will gather for the historic march in Islamabad to protest Israeli atrocities and US support.

“People across the world are expressing hatred for Israel and the US. Israel is murdering innocent children, and once again, the US has proven itself to be a global terrorist,” he said.