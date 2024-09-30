Oslo: It has been revealed that an Indian citizen was involved in the explosion of more than 3,000 pagers used by Hezbollah in Lebanon last week.

According to the international news agency Reuters, Indian-origin Ranson Jose played the role of Israeli facilitator, who has now fled to the United States to avoid arrest. Norwegian police told Reuters that during the investigation of the pagers blasts, it was found that the production of the pagers also involved a company called Notra Global, which is owned by an Indian citizen of Norway.

Read more: Explosions in pagers for an hour in Lebanon, 9 people killed, 2750 injured According to the police, it was not proved from any transaction of the Indian citizen’s company that pagers were bought and sold, however, evidence was found that this company was involved in the supply of pagers. On which the Norwegian police started legal proceedings to arrest the Indian citizen, but he managed to escape to America before that.

Ranson Jose, a citizen from the Indian state of Kerala, arrived in Oslo, the capital of Norway, for the purpose of education 10 years ago. Also read this news: How explosions were possible in the pagers used by Hezbollah? Reitzer claims that when Ranson Jose was questioned on the phone about the Pagers’ blasts, he hung up without answering. Recently, international warrants were issued to search for the Indian origin involved in the Pagers bombings.