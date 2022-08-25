The six-nation competition, a crucial warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, features five players to keep an eye on.Red-hot Azam,Due to the injury to crucial fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan will rely largely on Azam’s explosive batting.

The 27-year-old is ranked first in both the T20 and ODI batting rankings and enters the competition after scoring two significant half-centuries in Pakistan’s 3-0 ODI victory over the Netherlands.

He notched an unbeaten 68 as his team thrashed India by 10 wickets in their previous encounter at the 2021 T20 World Cup, which took place at the same field where they will do it again on Sunday. Kohli is encircled.

After taking a break from the most recent tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, India’s star batsman Virat Kohli will participate in his 100th T20 international when they take on Pakistan in their opening match.

The 33-year-old is desperate for a high mark. His last international century came in November 2019, and he is currently in the worst stretch in his otherwise illustrious career.In the 102 Tests since his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has scored 27 centuries. He has had a difficult year that also saw him lose his position as national captain.

The former India coach Ravi Shastri declared, “Mouths would be shut for the rest of the tournament if he gets a fifty in the first game.