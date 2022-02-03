ISLAMABAD: The number of active Covid cases came down a bit on Wednesday as the total recoveries from the infectious disease outnumbered the single-day tally of new cases for the first time during the ongoing fifth wave of the global pandemic.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) – the nerve center of the government’s unified effort against the pandemic – reported 6,047 new cases during the past 24 hours against 9,590 recoveries.

The forum said that the national positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was 9.9%, marking the second straight day of less than 10% positivity ratio. It added that 29 Covid patients breathed their last during the past 24 hours

According to the data, the highest number of cases, 1,895, surfaced in Punjab, followed by 1,552 in Sindh and 1,441 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. However, the highest number of deaths,11, occurred in Sindh followed by 9 in Punjab and 7 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

As of Wednesday, the NCOC said, the number of active cases came down to 102,103, including 1,559 patients in critical condition. The forum added that the total recoveries reached nearly 1.305 million, since the disease outbreak in February 2020.