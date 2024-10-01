New Delhi: The ongoing Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur is proving to be a historic one for India with a shocking record being set every day.

India broke a 19-year-old Test cricket record by scoring 383 runs off just 312 balls in the Kanpur Test match against Bangladesh. The Indian batsmen scored 383 runs in the second innings at an average of 7.36 runs per over by playing a total of 312 balls. This is the first time in Test cricket that a team has scored 7 runs per over.

Also read this news: India set a historic record in Tests South Africa played a similar aggressive innings against Zimbabwe in 2005 but averaged 6.80, a record. It should be remembered that in the same Test India, India’s openers Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal made a world record by completing half-centuries for their team in just 3 overs.

Read this news: Another record Virat Kohli overtakes Sachin Tendulkar The record for the fastest 50 runs was previously held by England which they scored in 26 balls against West Indies. Apart from this, India broke their own record of scoring the fastest 100 runs in 12.2 overs against the West Indies in 2023 by scoring the fastest 100 runs in 61 balls in the same Test.

The Kanpur Test is also proving to be lucky for the Indian team in terms of individual records. Virat Kohli became the fastest player to score 27000 runs in international cricket. Also read: India set a historic record in Tests Virat Kohli crossed this milestone in just 594 innings. In the same Test match, India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the third left-arm spinner in the world to take 300 Test wickets.