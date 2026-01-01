Islamabad: The Prime Minister has sought recommendations to provide more facilities to foreign and domestic investors and directed that special importance be given to the export sector to increase investment.

According to Express News, on the first day of the new year, a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister on the progress of administrative, economic reforms and increase in investment in all ministries related to the economy.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Chief Secretaries of all provinces, National Coordinators, SIFC officials and other relevant government officials.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that all ministries should formulate recommendations for foreign and domestic investment and development projects related to their sectors as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister said that effective implementation of the economic governance policy based on economic reforms presented by the government by all ministries is essential, institutional and administrative facilities for the ease of investors are the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister sought recommendations for providing more facilities to foreign and domestic investors and directed that special importance be given to the proposals for the promotion of the export sector and the proposed development projects to increase investment. Mutual coordination of all ministries and mutual cooperation of the federal and provincial governments play a key role for effective economic reforms and overall economic development.

Shahbaz Sharif said that to increase foreign investment, the relevant ministries should effectively cooperate to facilitate foreign investors through Pakistani embassies around the world, early awareness of facilities and other important information for investors should be ensured in Pakistani embassies for investment, ministries should pay equal attention to industrial production, agriculture and all other important sectors to increase investment.