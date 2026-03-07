Sindh government recommends nomination of IG Police Javed Alam Odho for Civil Award.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that in recognition of Javed Alam Odho’s outstanding performance and services, the Sindh government has recommended nomination for the Civil Award.

