Realme X9 Pro was earlier said to launch with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. But the company changed it mind and brought the Realme X7 Max 5G as one of the first phones with Dimensity 1200. Now there’s more talk of a Realme X9 Pro, but with completely different specs. According to the latest reports, Realme X9 Pro to Launch with A Snapdragon 870 Chipset and a 50MP main camera.

The phone has also appeared on TENAA lisitng with the model number RMX3366. Although, the listing does not reveal the name if the phone, but most liley it will be Realme X9 Pro 5G. The Digital Chat Station has also revealed some key specs of the phone.

Anyhow, the report reveals that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. Moreover, it will come in a number of variants. It will come with three memory configurations – 6/8/12 GB of RAM paired with 128/256/512 GB storage.

Additionally, the phone will come with a main 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the back. There will also be a 16 MP module and a 2 MP helper. The phone will have a 6.55” AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 px resolution (20:9). At the front, the phone will have a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone will run Android 11 out of the box. Furthemrore, the phone will have a 4,400 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Realme is having an event today to launch its first tablet or laptop. The company will also launch the global variant of Realme GT. As far as the launch of this phone is concerned, it is not possible to get the phone today. We will surely need to wait more to get this phone.